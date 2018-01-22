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Dtm - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Finware.ru Ltd.
An oscillator in the DRAW_FILLING style, using digital filters.
Fig.1. The Dtm indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19399
N seconds N points
The Expert Advisor tracks positions of all symbols with all magic numbers. If a position has been open for "Waiting for seconds" and its profit has reached "Take Profit" points, the EA closes the position. If the profit has not reached "Take Profit" points, the EA moves the take profit level.Clock
A library for creating analog clocks using MetaTrader 4/5 graphical resources.
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