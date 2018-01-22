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Indicators

Dtm - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Dtm.mq5 (57.13 KB) view
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Real author: Finware.ru Ltd.

An oscillator in the DRAW_FILLING style, using digital filters.

Fig.1. The Dtm indicator

Fig.1. The Dtm indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19399

N seconds N points N seconds N points

The Expert Advisor tracks positions of all symbols with all magic numbers. If a position has been open for "Waiting for seconds" and its profit has reached "Take Profit" points, the EA closes the position. If the profit has not reached "Take Profit" points, the EA moves the take profit level.

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