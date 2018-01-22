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Exp_CMO_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Two identical trading systems based on the crossover of the CMO indicator and the zero line, for long and short trades, which can be configured in different ways in one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:
- Parameters starting with the letter L are used or managing long positions
- Parameters starting with the letter S are used for managing short positions
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| EA's input parameters for long positions | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint L_Magic=777; //L magic number input double L_MM=0.1; //L share of a deposit per trade input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT; //L lot setting mode //+----------------------------------------------+ //| EA's input parameters for short positions | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint S_Magic=555; //S magic number input double S_MM=0.1; //S share of a deposit per trade input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT; //S lot setting mode
Different magic numbers are used for these trading systems, so they are two independent systems. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Different parameters of the same trading systems are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system and disable the second one using special switchers.
input bool L_PosOpen=true; //L permission to enter long positions input bool L_PosClose=true; //L permission to exit long positions
After that perform the same for the second system.
For a correct operation of the Expert Advisor, you should add the compiled CMO.ex5 indicator file to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.
Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings
Testing results for 2016 at USDJPY H4:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Fig.2. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19502
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