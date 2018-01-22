Trading system based on Daniella indicator signals. A signal is generated at the close of a bar if a colored indicator arrow has appeared.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file Daniella.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart.

Results of backtests for 2016 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart.