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Indicators

Daniella - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
Daniella.mq5 (12.34 KB) view
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Real author: Kvant

Semaphore signal indicator using Average True Range. Signals emerge when ATR starts rising after the previous fall. The indicator color depends on the direction of the candlestick.

Fig.1. The Daniella indicator

Fig.1. The Daniella indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19426

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The indicator shows a text block with the values ​​of the user defined Stochastic Oscillator period for each timeframe.