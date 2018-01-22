Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Daniella - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5500
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: Kvant
Semaphore signal indicator using Average True Range. Signals emerge when ATR starts rising after the previous fall. The indicator color depends on the direction of the candlestick.
Fig.1. The Daniella indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19426
Exp_Stopreversal_Tm
The Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the Stopreversal indicator and is provided with the possibility to set a strict trading time interval.Ping
A real-time indicator showing the lag of quotes inside the terminal.
risk
Maximum lot calculated based on free margin.StochValues
The indicator shows a text block with the values of the user defined Stochastic Oscillator period for each timeframe.