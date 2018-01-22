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FractalLevels_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator implements a breakout system using the Fractal_Levels indicator channel, as well as generates alerts, sends push and email notifications when the price breaks the channel drawn based on fractals.
When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Green for the growth of a financial asset, pink color for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
Fig.1. FractalLevels_System
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19499
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