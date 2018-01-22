CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FractalLevels_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7089
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator implements a breakout system using the Fractal_Levels indicator channel, as well as generates alerts, sends push and email notifications when the price breaks the channel drawn based on fractals.

When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Green for the growth of a financial asset, pink color for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

Fig.1. FractalLevels_System

Fig.1. FractalLevels_System

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19499

Daily BreakPoint Daily BreakPoint

A daily bar breakout strategy.

KDJ Expert Advisor KDJ Expert Advisor

An Expert Advisor based on "KDJ Indicator"

20 Pips Opposite Last N Hour Trend 20 Pips Opposite Last N Hour Trend

Trading against the trend direction as of N hours ago.

Exp_Daniella Exp_Daniella

A trading system based on the signals of the Daniella semaphore signal indicator.