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Vortex Oscillator System - expert for MetaTrader 5

scratchman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7050
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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The author of the idea: Neil, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

A trading system based on the Vortex Oscillator signals.

Attention! In order to provide conditions for the EA operation, you should add the compiled Vortex Oscillator file to [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators

A Note from the Author:

Vortex Oscillator is an Expert Advisor based on the Vortex Oscillator indicator, which is constructed as a difference between VI+ and VI- lines of the Vortex indicator. It is drawn as a histogram oscillating around the zero line.

The system contains some properties which are not available in Vortex Indicator System. If you turn off all parameters, it will be a simple reversal trading system, which closes long positions upon sell signals and opens short ones, and vice versa.

Parameters include the values of Stop Loss and Take Profit used for long and short positions respectively. A separate threshold parameter enables counting of Vortex Oscillator signals. When parameters are enabled, the system closes positions and does not open new ones until new trading signals appear.

I have tested the code and I'm sure it works as intended. Nevertheless, this Expert Advisor does not pretend to be profitable. It is only a basis for further studies of the Vortex indicator as a trading tool. My preliminary tests showed that the EA is not profitable in its current form.

DISCLAIMER: The Expert Advisor is provided "as is". The author does not guarantee that the EA will be effective in real trading. The EA is only given for educational purposes. Do not use it on real accounts until you adjust it to for your trading style and risk management.

Backtest results on USDJPY:

Vortex Oscillator System test

The following parameters were obtained:

Vortex Oscillator System parameters

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19463

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