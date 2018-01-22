The author of the idea: Neil, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

A trading system based on the Vortex Oscillator signals.

A Note from the Author:

Vortex Oscillator is an Expert Advisor based on the Vortex Oscillator indicator, which is constructed as a difference between VI+ and VI- lines of the Vortex indicator. It is drawn as a histogram oscillating around the zero line.

The system contains some properties which are not available in Vortex Indicator System. If you turn off all parameters, it will be a simple reversal trading system, which closes long positions upon sell signals and opens short ones, and vice versa.

Parameters include the values of Stop Loss and Take Profit used for long and short positions respectively. A separate threshold parameter enables counting of Vortex Oscillator signals. When parameters are enabled, the system closes positions and does not open new ones until new trading signals appear.

I have tested the code and I'm sure it works as intended. Nevertheless, this Expert Advisor does not pretend to be profitable. It is only a basis for further studies of the Vortex indicator as a trading tool. My preliminary tests showed that the EA is not profitable in its current form.