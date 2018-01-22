CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Bollinger Bands RSI - expert for MetaTrader 5

fortrader.ru | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
15979
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of the idea: Yuri, author of the mq5 code: barabashkakvn.

The strategy uses three main Bollinger Bands indicators: red for "Bollinger Bands: number of standard deviations" specified in parameters, yellow for "Bollinger Bands: number of standard deviations" * 2.0 and blue for "Bollinger Bands: number of standard deviations" / 2.0:

Bollinger Bands RSI

Optimization was performed for EURUSD,H1 at the interval from 2017.06.06 to 2017.11.20. The result of a single run in the strategy tester at the interval from 2017.01.06 to 2017.11.20:

Bollinger Bands RSI result

The following parameters were used:

Bollinger Bands RSI parameters

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19459

VR Overturn VR Overturn

Martingale and anti-martingale.

Fractal_Levels Fractal_Levels

The channel is drawn based on fractals.

Vortex Oscillator Vortex Oscillator

This version of the Vortex indicator shows the difference between the VI+ and VI- lines as a histogram oscillating around the zero line.

Vortex Oscillator System Vortex Oscillator System

A trading system based on the Vortex Oscillator signals.