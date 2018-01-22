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Bollinger Bands RSI - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea: Yuri, author of the mq5 code: barabashkakvn.
The strategy uses three main Bollinger Bands indicators: red for "Bollinger Bands: number of standard deviations" specified in parameters, yellow for "Bollinger Bands: number of standard deviations" * 2.0 and blue for "Bollinger Bands: number of standard deviations" / 2.0:
Optimization was performed for EURUSD,H1 at the interval from 2017.06.06 to 2017.11.20. The result of a single run in the strategy tester at the interval from 2017.01.06 to 2017.11.20:
The following parameters were used:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19459
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