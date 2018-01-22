Bollinger Bands RSI

Author of the idea: Yuri, author of the mq5 code: barabashkakvn.

The strategy uses three main Bollinger Bands indicators: red for "Bollinger Bands: number of standard deviations" specified in parameters, yellow for "Bollinger Bands: number of standard deviations" * 2.0 and blue for "Bollinger Bands: number of standard deviations" / 2.0:

Optimization was performed for EURUSD,H1 at the interval from 2017.06.06 to 2017.11.20. The result of a single run in the strategy tester at the interval from 2017.01.06 to 2017.11.20:

The following parameters were used: