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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Vortex Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6335
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea: Neil, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
This oscillator based on the Vortex indicator shows the difference between the VI+ and VI- lines as a histogram. The figure below shows two indicators - the original Vortex and Vortex Oscillator:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19460
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