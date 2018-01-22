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Indicators

Vortex Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

scratchman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6335
Rating:
(18)
Published:
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The author of the idea: Neil, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

This oscillator based on the Vortex indicator shows the difference between the VI+ and VI- lines as a histogram. The figure below shows two indicators - the original Vortex and Vortex Oscillator:

Vortex Oscillator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19460

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