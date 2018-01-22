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Billy expert - expert for MetaTrader 5

bobbybo | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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4683
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Billy expert.mq5 (30.01 KB) view
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Author of the ideaBorisauthor of the mq5 codebarabashkakvn.

The main idea of ​​the trading strategy is as follows: when there are three down bars on the current timeframe:

Billy expert three candles

and the main Stochastic line is above the signal line on the other two timeframes:

Billy expert stochastic

a Buy signal emerges.

The strategy handles only Buy signals.

Testing in the M15 timeframe:

Billy expert EURUSD M15

Billy expert GBPUSD M15

Billy expert USDJPY M15


Input Parameters

  • Lots - position volume;
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Max positions - the maximum number of open positions;
  • timeframe Stochastic #1 - timeframe for Stochastic #1;
  • timeframe Stochastic #2 - timeframe for Stochastic #2;
  • magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19467

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