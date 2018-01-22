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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Billy expert - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4683
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Author of the idea: Boris, author of the mq5 code: barabashkakvn.
The main idea of the trading strategy is as follows: when there are three down bars on the current timeframe:
and the main Stochastic line is above the signal line on the other two timeframes:
a Buy signal emerges.
The strategy handles only Buy signals.
Testing in the M15 timeframe:
Input Parameters
- Lots - position volume;
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Max positions - the maximum number of open positions;
- timeframe Stochastic #1 - timeframe for Stochastic #1;
- timeframe Stochastic #2 - timeframe for Stochastic #2;
- magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19467
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