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Indicators

StochValues - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
StochValues.mq5 (29.49 KB) view
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Real author: Mohit Marwaha

The indicator shows a text block with the values ​​of the user defined Stochastic Oscillator period for each timeframe. The size of the text block is customizable. You can also change the text font and disable the display of unused timeframes. The maximum number of simultaneously displayed indicators is ten. The color of the text block depends on the position of Stochastic Oscillator relative to overbought and oversold zones, which are set in the indicator input parameters

input uint HighLevel=80;                                // overbought level
input uint LowLevel=20;                                 // oversold level
input color HighColor=clrLightSeaGreen;                 // overbought color
input color MiddleColor=clrGray;                        // no-trend color
input color LowColor=clrDeepPink;                       // oversold color

Fig.1. The StochValues indicator

Fig.1. The StochValues indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19436

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