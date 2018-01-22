Real author: Mohit Marwaha

The indicator shows a text block with the values ​​of the user defined Stochastic Oscillator period for each timeframe. The size of the text block is customizable. You can also change the text font and disable the display of unused timeframes. The maximum number of simultaneously displayed indicators is ten. The color of the text block depends on the position of Stochastic Oscillator relative to overbought and oversold zones, which are set in the indicator input parameters

input uint HighLevel= 80 ; input uint LowLevel= 20 ; input color HighColor= clrLightSeaGreen ; input color MiddleColor= clrGray ; input color LowColor= clrDeepPink ;

Fig.1. The StochValues indicator.