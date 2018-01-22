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Indicators

Fractal_Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The channel is drawn based on fractals.

Fig.1. The Fractal_Levels indicator

Fig.1. The Fractal_Levels indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19437

StochValues StochValues

The indicator shows a text block with the values ​​of the user defined Stochastic Oscillator period for each timeframe.

risk risk

Maximum lot calculated based on free margin.

VR Overturn VR Overturn

Martingale and anti-martingale.

Bollinger Bands RSI Bollinger Bands RSI

The Expert Advisor is based on the signals of indicators iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI).