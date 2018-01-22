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Fractal_Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The channel is drawn based on fractals.
Fig.1. The Fractal_Levels indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19437
StochValues
The indicator shows a text block with the values of the user defined Stochastic Oscillator period for each timeframe.risk
Maximum lot calculated based on free margin.
VR Overturn
Martingale and anti-martingale.Bollinger Bands RSI
The Expert Advisor is based on the signals of indicators iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI).