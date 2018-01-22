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risk - expert for MetaTrader 5

ExpertTrader | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4707
Rating:
(18)
Published:
risk.mq5 (10.7 KB) view
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Author of the idea: Victor Chebotariov, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor shows the calculated lot depending on risk settings.


Input Parameter

  • Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin.

Example (for 100% risk):

risk 100 percent step 1

risk 100 persent step 2.png

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19431

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