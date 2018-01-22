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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
risk - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4707
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Author of the idea: Victor Chebotariov, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor shows the calculated lot depending on risk settings.
Input Parameter
- Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin.
Example (for 100% risk):
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19431
Daniella
A semaphore signal indicator using Average True Range.Exp_Stopreversal_Tm
The Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the Stopreversal indicator and is provided with the possibility to set a strict trading time interval.
StochValues
The indicator shows a text block with the values of the user defined Stochastic Oscillator period for each timeframe.Fractal_Levels
The channel is drawn based on fractals.