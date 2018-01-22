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XMA_Divergence_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XMA_Divergence indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe from input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the XMA_Divergence.mq5 indicator file for operation. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The XMA_Divergence_HTF indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19363
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