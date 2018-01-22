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Indicators

XMA_Divergence_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XMA_Divergence.mq5 (17.71 KB) view
XMA_Divergence_HTF.mq5 (23.72 KB) view
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The XMA_Divergence indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe from input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the XMA_Divergence.mq5 indicator file for operation. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XMA_Divergence_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The XMA_Divergence_HTF indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19363

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