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ColorJFatl_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Smoothed fast digital filter ColorJFatl that displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The ColorJFatl_Digit indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15735
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