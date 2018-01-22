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Alert Crossing Moving Average Nth Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An alert (an audio alert, email and push notification) is generated when the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator crosses the bar with index N.
Input Parameters:
- period of ma - Moving Average indicator averaging period;
- ma_shift - shift of the Moving Average indicator;
- ma_method - MA averaging method;
- applied_price - the price used for the Moving Average calculation;
- Play sound - flag for playing an audio file;
- sound_filename - the name of the audio file;
- Send mail - flag for sending email notifications;
- Send notification - flag for sending push notifications;
- N bar - the index of the bar, for which intersection with the Moving Average is checked.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19335
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