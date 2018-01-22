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Indicators

Alert Crossing Moving Average Nth Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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An alert (an audio alert, email and push notification) is generated when the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator crosses the bar with index N.

Alert Crossing MovingAverage Nth Bar


Input Parameters:

  • period of ma - Moving Average indicator averaging period;
  • ma_shift - shift of the Moving Average indicator;
  • ma_method - MA averaging method;
  • applied_price - the price used for the Moving Average calculation;
  • Play sound - flag for playing an audio file;
  • sound_filename - the name of the audio file;
  • Send mail - flag for sending email notifications;
  • Send notification - flag for sending push notifications;
  • N bar - the index of the bar, for which intersection with the Moving Average is checked.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19335

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