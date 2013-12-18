CodeBaseSections
Exp_BlauCMI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4512
(30)
exp_blaucmi.mq5 (7.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
blaucmi.mq5 (8.74 KB) view
A trading system that uses the Candle Momentum Index oscillator. A decision about a deal is made when the oscillator changes direction of its movement.

Place the compiled file of the indicator BlauCMI.ex5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

It should be considered that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file is designed to use Expert Advisors by brokers who offer nonzero spread and ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously opening a position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2012 at EURUSD H1:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1933

