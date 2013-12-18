Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorBlauErgodicMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7474
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Ergodic MACD-Oscillator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
The ColorBlauErgodicMACD indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1942
A trading system that uses the Candle Momentum indicator.Exp_BlauCMI
A trading system that uses the Candle Momentum Index.
Three Moving Averages with three different timeframes on one chart.Moving Average
The Moving Average Expert Advisor trades when the price crosses the MA.