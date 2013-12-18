Ergodic MACD-Oscillator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The ColorBlauErgodicMACD indicator