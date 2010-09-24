Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Perceptron With 5 indicators - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11817
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Using Perceptron Model: 5 NN working with 5 indicators, each NN user a diferent combination os indicators.
- NN1 = IND2, IND3, IND4, IND5;
- NN2 = IND1, IND3, IND4, IND5;
- NN3 = IND1, IND2, IND4, IND5;
- NN4 = IND1, IND2, IND3, IND5;
- NN5 = IND1, IND2, IND3, IND4.
1 NN working with the 5 NN´s. Each NN and each IND has a Height, where this indicate if the signal of this IND/NN is good or not.EX:
order buy
- NN1 indicated buy;
- NN2 indicated buy;
- NN3 indicated Sell;
- NN4 indicated buy;
- NN5 indicated Sell.
In a back test there is a period of learning, which soon after begins to generate profit.
not use for live trading!! just for learning,
Position in channel
The indicator shows the position of the current price in a channel.Hodrick-Prescott Channel
The indicator plots a price channel using the Hodrick-Prescott Filter.
Ichimoku Oscillator
The oscillator, based on Ichimoku indicator.Simple Expert Advisor based on the Simple Moving Average and ADX
This simple Expert Advisor uses Simple Moving Average and ADX indicators.