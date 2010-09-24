Perceptron With 5 indicators

Using Perceptron Model: 5 NN working with 5 indicators, each NN user a diferent combination os indicators.

NN1 = IND2, IND3, IND4, IND5;

NN2 = IND1, IND3, IND4, IND5;

NN3 = IND1, IND2, IND4, IND5;

NN4 = IND1, IND2, IND3, IND5;

NN5 = IND1, IND2, IND3, IND4.

1 NN working with the 5 NN´s. Each NN and each IND has a Height, where this indicate if the signal of this IND/NN is good or not.

NN1 indicated buy;

NN2 indicated buy;

NN3 indicated Sell;

NN4 indicated buy;

NN5 indicated Sell.

EX:order buySo is the result of each NN, in the end, after many operations, the system will hitting the best combination of indicators and NN.



In a back test there is a period of learning, which soon after begins to generate profit.

not use for live trading!! just for learning,