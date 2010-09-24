CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Perceptron With 5 indicators - expert for MetaTrader 5

Rafael Maia de Amorim | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
11817
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Updated:
perceptron.mq5 (49.59 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Using Perceptron Model: 5 NN working with 5 indicators, each NN user a diferent combination os indicators.

  • NN1 = IND2, IND3, IND4, IND5;
  • NN2 = IND1, IND3, IND4, IND5;
  • NN3 = IND1, IND2, IND4, IND5;
  • NN4 = IND1, IND2, IND3, IND5;
  • NN5 = IND1, IND2, IND3, IND4.

1 NN working with the 5 NN´s. Each NN and each IND has a Height, where this indicate if the signal of this IND/NN is good or not.

EX:
order buy
  • NN1 indicated buy;
  • NN2 indicated buy;
  • NN3 indicated Sell;
  • NN4 indicated buy;
  • NN5 indicated Sell.
So is the result of each NN, in the end, after many operations, the system will hitting the best combination of indicators and NN.


In a back test there is a period of learning, which soon after begins to generate profit.


Perceptron With 5 indicators


not use for live trading!! just for learning,

Position in channel Position in channel

The indicator shows the position of the current price in a channel.

Hodrick-Prescott Channel Hodrick-Prescott Channel

The indicator plots a price channel using the Hodrick-Prescott Filter.

Ichimoku Oscillator Ichimoku Oscillator

The oscillator, based on Ichimoku indicator.

Simple Expert Advisor based on the Simple Moving Average and ADX Simple Expert Advisor based on the Simple Moving Average and ADX

This simple Expert Advisor uses Simple Moving Average and ADX indicators.