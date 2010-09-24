Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Position in channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator shows the position of the current price in a channel.
First it determines the channel boundaries. The upper boundary is defined as the maximal value of High[], the lower boundary is determined from the minimal values of Low[]. If the current value of Close[0] is located in the middle of the channel, its value is equal to 0. The price position is determined relative to the upper (from 0 to 10) and lower (from 0 to -10) channel boundaries.
Input parameters:
- Period - number of bars, used in calculation of the channel.
- X Coordinate - the horizontal shift relative to the lower right corner.
- Y Coordinate - the vertical shift relative to the lower right corner.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/194
