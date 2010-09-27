Watch how to download trading robots for free
Ichimoku Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Ichimoku Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The idea is similar to MACD, but rather the difference between the Moving Averages, it calculates the difference between the Ichimoku indicator lines.
The input parameters are the same as in Ichimoku indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/195
