Simple Expert Advisor based on the Simple Moving Average and ADX - expert for MetaTrader 5
Views:
23315
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
This simple Expert Advisor uses Simple Moving Average and ADX indicators, as considered in the article "Step-By-Step Guide to writing an Expert Advisor in MQL5 for Beginners".
It differs from the EA of the article, it doesn't control already opened positions.
It shows the best results for 30mins, 1H, и 2H.
Backtest result:
