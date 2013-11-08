CodeBaseSections
Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Profitrader

One of the indicators of tick volume with multiple EMAs by William Blau.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base on 08.02.2008.

Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_Indicator

Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1920

