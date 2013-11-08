Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 13037
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Profitrader
One of the indicators of tick volume with multiple EMAs by William Blau.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base on 08.02.2008.
Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1920
Three smooth fast digital filters JFATL with three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.Ticks_Volume_Indicator
An indicator that uses tick volume for calculations.
A normalized oscillator of two curves, similar to the Aroon indicator.BlauCMI
O oscilador CMI ergódico como um histograma colorido.