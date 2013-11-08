CodeBaseSections
JFATL_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
jfatl.mq5 (7.7 KB) view
jfatl_3htf.mq5 (13.76 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Three smooth fast digital filters JFATL with three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

Place the compiled file of the indicator JFatl to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The JFATL_3HTF indicator

