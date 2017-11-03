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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Momentum YTG - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Momentum indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.
Indicator Settings:
- Momentum Period - indicator period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19128
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