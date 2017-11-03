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Indicators

Momentum YTG - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Iurii Tokman
Iurii Tokman

Iurii Tokman

4.6 (52)
Veda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
86 products 188 codes 36 topics 2060 comments
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The Momentum indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.

Indicator Settings:

  • Momentum Period - indicator period.

Momentum YTG

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19128

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