Author of the idea: Iurii Tokman, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor opens positions at the specified time. You can set separate permissions for opening Buy and Sell positions. You can also configure the EA to close positions at a certain time. Also, it is possible to set stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.





Input Parameters

Position closing options Use position closing time - the flag sets whether to use or not time-based position closing. Closing hour - target hour for closing. Minutes of position closing - minutes for closing. Trailing - the use of the trailing stop function. Trailing stop (in pips) - trailing stop value. Trailing step (in pips) - trailing step value.



Position opening settings Opening hour - position opening hour. Minutes of position opening - position opening minutes. Duration in seconds - the duration of period for position opening. Use Sell - allowing the EA to open Sell positions. Use Buy - allowing the EA to open Buy positions. Volume transaction - the volume of positions. StopLoss (in pips) - Stop Loss value. TakeProfit (in pips) - Take Profit value.



Advisor Options MagicNumber - magic.



It is recommended to optimize the EA in two steps. AT the first step, optimize only important parameters:

Then select the best variant, disable settings form the first step and enable the rest of parameters.

One of the results on EURUSD,H1: