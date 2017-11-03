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OpenTime - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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7052
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OpenTime.mq5 (35.13 KB) view
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Author of the idea: Iurii Tokman, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor opens positions at the specified time. You can set separate permissions for opening Buy and Sell positions. You can also configure the EA to close positions at a certain time. Also, it is possible to set stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.


Input Parameters

  • Position closing options

    • Use position closing time - the flag sets whether to use or not time-based position closing.
    • Closing hour - target hour for closing.
    • Minutes of position closing - minutes for closing.
    • Trailing - the use of the trailing stop function.
    • Trailing stop (in pips) - trailing stop value.
    • Trailing step (in pips) - trailing step value.

  • Position opening settings

    • Opening hour - position opening hour.
    • Minutes of position opening - position opening minutes.
    • Duration in seconds - the duration of period for position opening.
    • Use Sell - allowing the EA to open Sell positions.
    • Use Buy - allowing the EA to open Buy positions.
    • Volume transaction - the volume of positions.
    • StopLoss (in pips) - Stop Loss value.
    • TakeProfit (in pips) - Take Profit value.

  • Advisor Options
    • MagicNumber - magic.

It is recommended to optimize the EA in two steps. AT the first step, optimize only important parameters:

OpenTime optimization

Then select the best variant, disable settings form the first step and enable the rest of parameters.

One of the results on EURUSD,H1:

OpenTime

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19089

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