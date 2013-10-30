CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Commentator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7158
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
commentator.mq5 (10.34 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Andrey Opeyda

The Commentator indicator analyzes a group of technical indicators and displays trade recommendations.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 11.02.2008.

Figure 1. The Commentator indicator

Figure 1. The Commentator indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1894

ColorDM_361 ColorDM_361

A digital momentum in the form of colored characters.

MultiCurrEA MultiCurrEA

An example of how to create a multicurrency Expert Advisor that trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator.

HVR HVR

An indicator of trend strength.

i-PassLevCCI_v.1.3 i-PassLevCCI_v.1.3

A semaphore signal indicator using the Commodity Chanel Index oscillator.