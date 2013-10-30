Watch how to download trading robots for free
Commentator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7158
Andrey Opeyda
The Commentator indicator analyzes a group of technical indicators and displays trade recommendations.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 11.02.2008.
Figure 1. The Commentator indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1894
