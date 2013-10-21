CodeBaseSections
ChandelierStops_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6737
(21)
Real author:

Forex-TSD.com

A trend indicator implemented in the form of NRTR.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 20.02.2008.

Fig. 1. The ChandelierStops_v1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1888

