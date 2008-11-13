Watch how to download trading robots for free
ChandelierStops_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Autor: igorad
A modified verion of the Chande & Kroll's Stop indicator. The author consider that the ChandelierStops_v1 is very similar to it and look better than the Chande & Kroll's Stop.
