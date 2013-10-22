CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Price_Channel_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Litvichenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10593
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
pctrend.mq5 (4.68 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Trend indicator, based on crossover of pivot level and its median.

Pivot Level is calculated by formula:

PL=(MAX+MIN+CLOSE)/3

where:

  • PL - Pivot level;
  • MAX - maximum price (n bars);
  • MIN - minimum price (n bars);
  • CLOSE - close price.

Price_Channel_Trend indicator

Price_Channel_Trend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1909

ChandeQStick ChandeQStick

The QStick indicator is a simple n-period moving average of the price difference.

ChandelierStops_v1 ChandelierStops_v1

A trend indicator implemented in the form of NRTR.

iBarShift iBarShift

There are a lot of users who searched for iBarShift function like in MQL4. But this function is no more include in MQL5, mainly because MQL5 provides all necessary basic, low-level, functions to process such thing in a library.

Any Pair Stochastic Any Pair Stochastic

This indicator is useful for correlation analysis and also for cross pair analysis.