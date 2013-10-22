Watch how to download trading robots for free
Price_Channel_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Trend indicator, based on crossover of pivot level and its median.
Pivot Level is calculated by formula:
PL=(MAX+MIN+CLOSE)/3
where:
- PL - Pivot level;
- MAX - maximum price (n bars);
- MIN - minimum price (n bars);
- CLOSE - close price.
Price_Channel_Trend indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1909
