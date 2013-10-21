Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6460
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Forex-TSD.com
An indicator of the trend power drawn in the form of a colored cloud. A strong trend is colored blue, weak trend is gray.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.02.2008.
Figure 1. The Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1886
TrendLinearReg
A smooth non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of a color histogram.SI
A non-normalized oscillator.
ChandelierStops_v1
A trend indicator implemented in the form of NRTR.ChandeQStick
The QStick indicator is a simple n-period moving average of the price difference.