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Indicators

BarTimerCLineRoundedVertical_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\CustomGUI\
CanvasBase.mqh (8.07 KB) view
CustomGUI.mqh (0.85 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\CustomGUI\Indicators\
CircleArc.mqh (18.14 KB) view
CircleSection.mqh (21.59 KB) view
CircleSimple.mqh (15.18 KB) view
Hexagon.mqh (14.55 KB) view
Hexagon2.mqh (7.67 KB) view
Histogram.mqh (32.93 KB) view
LineGraph.mqh (24.35 KB) view
LineRounded.mqh (16.6 KB) view
LineRoundedVerticalDn.mqh (16.59 KB) view
LineRoundedVerticalUp.mqh (16.68 KB) view
Petal.mqh (16.71 KB) view
Pyramid.mqh (23.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\CustomGUI-2\
CHexagon.mq5 (6.38 KB) view
CHistogram.mq5 (7.31 KB) view
CLineRounded.mq5 (2.09 KB) view
CPetal.mq5 (2.3 KB) view
CPyramid.mq5 (5.99 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
BarTimerCLineRoundedVerticalDn_HTF.mq5 (11.06 KB) view
BarTimerCLineRoundedVerticalUp_HTF.mq5 (11.04 KB) view
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Real author: Art Royal s.r.o.

The vertical version of the BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", with the possibility to set a fixed timeframe, data from which the indicator displays in input parameters, and producing a sound alert when the bar changes. Two classes has been added to the library:

class CLineRoundedVerticalDn : public CCanvasBase
  {
  };
class CLineRoundedVerticalUp : public CCanvasBase
  {
  };

It provides the ratio between time elapsed since bar beginning and the duration of the entire bar in percent. The indicator is performed in two variants: rising and falling. Also the color of the indicator scale changes during indicator growth and fall.

To correctly compile the indicator, save the MQL5 folder from the MQL5.zip archive to the the MetaTrader 5 terminal root folder.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 01.12.2008.

Fig. 1. The BarTimerCLineRoundedVerticalDn_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The BarTimerCLineRoundedVerticalDn_HTF indicator

Fig. 2. The BarTimerCLineRoundedVerticalUp_HTF indicator

Fig. 2. The BarTimerCLineRoundedVerticalUp_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18792

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The vertical version of the BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", using current timeframe data and producing a sound alert when the bar changes.

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