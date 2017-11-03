CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_ColorFisher_m11 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5565
Rating:
(19)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (185.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorFisher_m11.mq5 (15.95 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_ColorFisher_m11.mq5 (13.21 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A trading system based on the signals of the ColorFisher_m11 indicator. A signal to open a position is generated at the close of a bar if the color of the histogram has changed to blue or pink, i.e. when the oscillator has entered the overbought or oversold zone. The position closing signal is formed when the histogram color changes to opposite.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorFisher_m11.ex5 in order to run. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18785

ColorFisher_m11_HTF ColorFisher_m11_HTF

The ColorFisher_m11 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_AFStar Exp_AFStar

A trading system based on the AFStar indicator signals.

BarTimerCLineRoundedVertical BarTimerCLineRoundedVertical

The vertical version of the BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", using current timeframe data and producing a sound alert when the bar changes.

BarTimerCLineRoundedVertical_HTF BarTimerCLineRoundedVertical_HTF

The vertical version of the BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", with the possibility to set a fixed timeframe, data from which the indicator displays in input parameters, and producing a sound alert when the bar changes.