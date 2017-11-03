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ForceTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: unknown
It is a simple trend indicator with the color indication of active trend direction.
Fig. 1. The ForceTrend indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18794
The vertical version of the BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", with the possibility to set a fixed timeframe, data from which the indicator displays in input parameters, and producing a sound alert when the bar changes.BarTimerCLineRoundedVertical
The vertical version of the BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", using current timeframe data and producing a sound alert when the bar changes.
A channel based on peaks and troughs of AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf.Martin
An Expert Advisor without a single indicator. Uses lot and step increase.