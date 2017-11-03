The vertical version of the BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", with the possibility to set a fixed timeframe, data from which the indicator displays in input parameters, and producing a sound alert when the bar changes.

The vertical version of the BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", using current timeframe data and producing a sound alert when the bar changes.