Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Par Test - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 10689
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Danilla
Par Test indicator.
Par Test indicator.
iDCG Camarilla
Indicator iDCG Camarilla.Trendscalpindic
Indicator Trendscalpindic.
Trend_CF
Indicator Trend_CF.All_usd_pair
Indicator All usd pair.