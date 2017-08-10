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Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Boa_ZigZag_Arrows indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the Boa_ZigZag_Arrows.mq5 indicator file. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. Indicator Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18636
AutoTradeLevels
The indicator marks all performed trades with short horizontal lines.DoubleZigZag
Two ZigZag indicators are used for analysis.
Nevalyashka_BreakdownLevel
Trading strategy: the breakout of a High/Low in the selected time interval.Boa_ZigZag_channel
A channel based on peaks and troughs of Boa_ZigZag