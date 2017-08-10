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Indicators

Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The Boa_ZigZag_Arrows indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the Boa_ZigZag_Arrows.mq5 indicator file. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. Indicator Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_HTF

Fig. 1. Indicator Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18636

AutoTradeLevels AutoTradeLevels

The indicator marks all performed trades with short horizontal lines.

DoubleZigZag DoubleZigZag

Two ZigZag indicators are used for analysis.

Nevalyashka_BreakdownLevel Nevalyashka_BreakdownLevel

Trading strategy: the breakout of a High/Low in the selected time interval.

Boa_ZigZag_channel Boa_ZigZag_channel

A channel based on peaks and troughs of Boa_ZigZag