The Boa_ZigZag_Arrows indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator requires the Boa_ZigZag_Arrows.mq5 indicator file. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. Indicator Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_HTF