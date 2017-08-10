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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AutoTradeLevels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator marks all performed trades with short horizontal lines, if such trades have corresponding arrows.
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ //---- Indicator display settings input string Sirname="AutoTradeLevels"; // The name for the indicator labels input uint Len=3; // The length of price labels as the number of candlesticks
Fig. 1. The AutoTradeLevels indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18635
DoubleZigZag
Two ZigZag indicators are used for analysis.ColorBarRange_HTF
The indicator draws a channel using the High and Low values of a candlestick of a higher timeframe specified in the indicator input parameters.
Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_HTF
The Boa_ZigZag_Arrows indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.Nevalyashka_BreakdownLevel
Trading strategy: the breakout of a High/Low in the selected time interval.