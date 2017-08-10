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Indicators

AutoTradeLevels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator marks all performed trades with short horizontal lines, if such trades have corresponding arrows.

//+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
//---- Indicator display settings
input string Sirname="AutoTradeLevels";  // The name for the indicator labels
input uint Len=3;  // The length of price labels as the number of candlesticks

Fig. 1. The AutoTradeLevels indicator

Fig. 1. The AutoTradeLevels indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18635

DoubleZigZag DoubleZigZag

Two ZigZag indicators are used for analysis.

ColorBarRange_HTF ColorBarRange_HTF

The indicator draws a channel using the High and Low values of a candlestick of a higher timeframe specified in the indicator input parameters.

Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_HTF Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_HTF

The Boa_ZigZag_Arrows indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.

Nevalyashka_BreakdownLevel Nevalyashka_BreakdownLevel

Trading strategy: the breakout of a High/Low in the selected time interval.