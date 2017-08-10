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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorBarRange_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws a channel using the High and Low values of a candlestick of a higher timeframe specified in the indicator input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H12; // Chart period
Fig. 1. The ColorBarRange_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18620
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