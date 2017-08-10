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Indicators

ColorBarRange_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator draws a channel using the High and Low values of a candlestick of a higher timeframe specified in the indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H12; // Chart period

Fig. 1. The ColorBarRange_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The ColorBarRange_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18620

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