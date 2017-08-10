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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorBarOpen_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws the open level of a candlestick of a higher timeframe specified in the indicator input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H12; // Chart period
Fig. 1. The ColorBarOpen_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18617
Color_PEMA_Envelopes_Digit
Envelopes using the Color_PEMA_Digit MA, with an indication of trend direction and display of the last values of channel borders.Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit
Envelopes using the Color_QEMA_Digit MA, with an indication of trend direction and display of the last values of channel borders.
ColorBarRange_HTF
The indicator draws a channel using the High and Low values of a candlestick of a higher timeframe specified in the indicator input parameters.DoubleZigZag
Two ZigZag indicators are used for analysis.