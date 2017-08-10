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Indicators

Color_PEMA_Envelopes_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Color_PEMA_Envelopes_Digit.mq5 (26.71 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Envelopes using the Color_PEMA_Digit MA, with an indication of trend direction and display of the last values of channel borders.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig. 1. Indicator Color_PEMA_Envelopes_Digit

Fig. 1. Indicator Color_PEMA_Envelopes_Digit

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18616

Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit

Envelopes using the Color_QEMA_Digit MA, with an indication of trend direction and display of the last values of channel borders.

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The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The account type is taken into account, i.e. whether it is netting or hedging.

ColorBarOpen_HTF ColorBarOpen_HTF

The indicator draws the open level of a candlestick of a higher timeframe specified in the indicator input parameters.

ColorBarRange_HTF ColorBarRange_HTF

The indicator draws a channel using the High and Low values of a candlestick of a higher timeframe specified in the indicator input parameters.