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Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Envelopes using the Color_QEMA_Digit MA, with an indication of trend direction and display of the last values of channel borders.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig. 1. Indicator Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18615
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