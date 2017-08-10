Envelopes using the Color_QEMA_Digit MA, with an indication of trend direction and display of the last values of channel borders.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig. 1. Indicator Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit