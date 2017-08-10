A moving average with the five-fold EMA averaging. It displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the indicator levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:



input uint Digit=3;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".





Fig. 1. The Color_PEMA_Digit indicator