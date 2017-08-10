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Indicators

Color_PEMA_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Color_PEMA_Digit.mq5 (21.37 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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A moving average with the five-fold EMA averaging. It displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the indicator levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:

input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. The Color_PEMA_Digit indicator


Fig. 1. The Color_PEMA_Digit indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18488

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