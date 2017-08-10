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Color_PEMA_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A moving average with the five-fold EMA averaging. It displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the indicator levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. The Color_PEMA_Digit indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18488
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