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Boa_ZigZag_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real: mandor
The Boa_ZigZag zigzag, with values displayed as fractal labels.
The labels are repainted similar to the peaks of the original ZigZag!
Fig. 1. The Boa_ZigZag_Arrows indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18604
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