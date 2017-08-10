The Boa_ZigZag indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.

The Boa_ZigZag indicator with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.

The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The account type is taken into account, i.e. whether it is netting or hedging.

Envelopes using the Color_QEMA_Digit MA, with an indication of trend direction and display of the last values of channel borders.