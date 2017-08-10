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Boa_ZigZag_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Boa_ZigZag indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the Boa_ZigZag.mq5 indicator file. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The Boa_ZigZag_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18602
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