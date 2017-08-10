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Boa_ZigZag_Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real: mandor
The Boa_ZigZag indicator with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.
Fig. 1. The Boa_ZigZag_Price indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18603
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