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Indicators

Boa_ZigZag_Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real: mandor

The Boa_ZigZag indicator with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.

Fig. 1. The Boa_ZigZag_Price indicator

Fig. 1. The Boa_ZigZag_Price indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18603

Boa_ZigZag_HTF Boa_ZigZag_HTF

The Boa_ZigZag indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.

IStochastic_Trading IStochastic_Trading

The Expert Advisor trades based on signals generated by Stochastic Oscillator. Averaging. A limited number of positions. Trailing.

Boa_ZigZag_Arrows Boa_ZigZag_Arrows

The Boa_ZigZag zigzag, with values displayed as fractal labels.

N Candles v4 N Candles v4

The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The account type is taken into account, i.e. whether it is netting or hedging.