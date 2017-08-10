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Indicators

Color_PEMA_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Color_PEMA_Digit.mq5 (21.37 KB) view
Color_PEMA_Digit_HTF.mq5 (17.51 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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The Color_PEMA_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the Color_PEMA_Digit.mq5 indicator file. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. Indicator Color_PEMA_Digit_HTF

Fig. 1. Indicator Color_PEMA_Digit_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18538

Color_QEMA_Digit_HTF Color_QEMA_Digit_HTF

The Color_QEMA_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

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