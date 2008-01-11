Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
KiS_max_min_Avg - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14222
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: KCBT
The indicator showing channels.
The indicator showing channels.
GannSwings
Updating of version VIII.Digital MACD
One more version of the digital indicator.
StepRSI_v2
The indicator of trading system pabloski.Urovny
The indicator draws levels.