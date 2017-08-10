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Indicators

PEMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
PEMA.mq5 (14.01 KB) view
PEMA_HTF.mq5 (20.9 KB) view
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The PEMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires PEMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The PEMA_HTF indicator


Fig. 1. The PEMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18492

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A moving average with the four-fold EMA averaging. It displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the indicator levels up to a required number of digits.

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A moving average with the five-fold EMA averaging. It displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the indicator levels up to a required number of digits.

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The QEMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.

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The class monitors the emergence of a candlestick