A moving average with the four-fold EMA averaging. It displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the indicator levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:

input uint Digit=3;

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig. 1. The Color_QEMA_Digit indicator