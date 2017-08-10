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Bullish and Bearish Engulfing - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The EA trades based on the "Bullish and Bearish Engulfing" pattern.
Inputs:
- Bullish Engulfing — the type of the position that should be opened when there is "Bullish Engulfing"
- Bearish Engulfing — the type of the position that should be opened when there is "Bearish Engulfing"
- Risk in percent for a deal — risk per trade (position volume calculation)
- Shift in bars (from 1 to 255) — horizontal shift in bars
- Distance (in pips) — distance parameter (see the below image for details)
- true -> close opposite positions — reverse of a given position
- magic number
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18487
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