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Bullish and Bearish Engulfing - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The EA trades based on the "Bullish and Bearish Engulfing" pattern.

Inputs:

  • Bullish Engulfing — the type of the position that should be opened when there is "Bullish Engulfing"
  • Bearish Engulfing — the type of the position that should be opened when there is "Bearish Engulfing"
  • Risk in percent for a deal — risk per trade (position volume calculation) 
  • Shift in bars (from 1 to 255) — horizontal shift in bars
  • Distance (in pips) — distance parameter (see the below image for details)
  • true -> close opposite positions — reverse of a given position
  • magic number


Bullish and Bearish Engulfing


Bullish and Bearish Engulfing shift


Bullish and Bearish Engulfing distance

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18487

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