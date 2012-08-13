CodeBaseSections
PEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Bruno Pio
7959
(19)
pema.mq5
PEMA - Pentuple Exponential Moving Average.

PEMA = QEMA + TEMA(y - QEMA)

PEMA = 50, EURUSD D1

GetLotForOpeningPos GetLotForOpeningPos

The function that calculates the lot size depending on the amount of money in the deposit currency being used.

ResultRetcodeDescription ResultRetcodeDescription

The function that decrypts the code of the trade operation result for the functions OrderSend() and OrderCheck().

QEMA QEMA

QEMA - Quadruple Exponential Moving Average.

Momentum Color Fill Momentum Color Fill

The Momentum Technical Indicator measures the change of price of a financial instrument over a given time span.